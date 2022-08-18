Illinois State Police seize guns from more than 1K residents with revoked FOID cards

Illinois State Police said they have conducted 201 statewide details to remove guns from people who have had their FOID cards revoked.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police announced a major enforcement blitz Thursday to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.

ABC 7 spoke to the director of ISP and critics who say even more needs to be done in light of the Highland Park 4th of July massacre.

From mid-June through the end of July, Illinois State Police said they conducted 201 statewide details to remove firearms from people who have had their FOID cards revoked for felony convictions or threatening actions.

"We will do everything in our power to prevent mass shootings and gun violence of any kind," Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said.

Kelly said out of more than 1,716 FOID compliance checks from June 16 to July 31, 1,014 people in Illinois were brought into compliance, surrendering their FOID cards and transferring their firearms out of their possession.

That included Christian Rask in Batavia, who was arrested after a clear and present danger report.

"Law enforcement executed a search warrant and found a pistol, two rifles, more than a thousand rounds of live ammunition, a ballistic vest, explosives and incendiary device and bomb making materials in the individual's home," Kelly said.

Enforcement efforts began in 2019 after law enforcement learned the shooter who killed five people at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora had his FOID card revoked, but still had his guns

"We worked with the state police, I have been working with them to increase manpower to create a dedicated unit on FOID card revocation enforcement," said Sen. John Curran, R-41st District.

But Curran said new questions linger over cracks in the FOID system after the alleged Highland Park shooter, Robert Crimo III, was able to legally obtain his FOID card and firearms.

"We should expect more diligence," Curran said. "We should expect more investigation from our law enforcement agency around the FOID Act."

Illinois State Police said new emergency rules that went into effect last month are still in place, allowing more flexibility to deny a FOID application and retain clear and present danger reports.

State police said 33 departments have applied for $2 million in grants to step up FOID card enforcement.