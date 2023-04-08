WATCH LIVE

Lettuce recall: Revolution Farms recalls all products due to 'high risk' of listeria

The affected states are Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, April 8, 2023 1:28AM
What to know about listeria
Here's what you should know about Listeria.

You may want to go check your lettuce's best-by date.

Revolution Farms, LLC is recalling all products sold under their brand.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture said that the brand, which specializes in lettuce and salad mixes, has a high risk of carrying listeria.

LIST OF RECALLED ITEMS

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Customers who think they have become ill after eating revolution farm's products should seek immediate medical attention.

What is Listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis

