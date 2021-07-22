Person jumps to escape Richton Park apartment fire that injured at least 5

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- At least five people were hurt after a fire broke out Wednesday inside an apartment in south suburban Richton Park.
One those people jumped from a balcony to get away from the flames after the blaze broke out on the 4th floor of a building around 1:30 p.m. at 3905 Tower Drive, police said.
Firefighters had to rescue people from the building, some of them by ladder. A firefighter is also among the injured after they were overheated.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
