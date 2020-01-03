'I am free': Talk show host Ricki Lake inspires others by revealing secret battle with hair loss

Former talk show host Ricki Lake opened up on social media about a secret she has been hiding for decades: hair loss.The actress posted a photo of her newly buzzed head on her social media accounts Wednesday and started off her explanation with the words "liberated and free."Lake went on to reveal that she has struggled with hair loss for most of her adult life and has kept the secret for almost 30 years."It has been debilitating, embarrassing, painful, scary, depressing, lonely, all the things," she wrote. "There have been a few times where I have even felt suicidal over it. Almost no one in my life knew the level of deep pain and trauma I was experiencing."She went on to say that she knew that by sharing her truth, she would strike a chord with and hopefully empower other women and men who share the same struggle.Lake said it is now a new year, a new decade and she is ready for "a new me" in what she called a pivotal moment of her life.She ended her heartfelt post with the following message:Lake's Facebook and Instagram posts were flooded with thousands of messages of encouragement and support.People around the country even shared photos of their own similar experiences after suffering from hair loss - letting Lake and others across social media know they are not alone.