Ricky Gervais calls for release of Rocky the coyote from River Trail Nature Center n Northbrook

NORTHBROOK Ill. (WLS) -- Celebrity Ricky Gervais has called for Cook County officials to release Rocky, a coyote confined in a cage at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.

The group In Defense of Animals has been working in a campaign to transfer the coyote to a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado.

"Rocky should not suffer the consequences of human error- it's not his fault that people mistook him for a German shepherd puppy. His physical and psychological deterioration must end. The fact that Rocky is on antidepressant and anti-anxiety medications is evidence of his inhumane captivity and urgent action is needed to help him. I stand with In Defense of Animals and demand Rocky be surrendered to an accredited sanctuary where he will be able to thrive for the rest of his life," said Ricky Gervais.

In Defense of Animals said Rocky, now four, was surrendered to Animal Control in Tennessee after being mistaken for a German Shepherd puppy. The group said he was deemed unreleasable and was transferred to Cook County Forest Preserve's River Trail Nature Center.