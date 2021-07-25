Hundreds of motorcyclists hold 'Ride to Remember' in honor of fallen police officers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of motorcycles rumbled through Chicago Sunday in a ride to honor fallen police officers.The Chicago Police Department holds an annual Area 4 Detectives Ride to Remember Memorial Motorcycle ride."They're here to help us and they have to take care of us and protect us. So I'm here for them," said motorcyclist Margie Levy.That mission brought Levy from Waukegan to the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park across from Soldier Field.Levy and many others walked through the park honoring Chicago's fallen officers."I have family members that are in the police force, and thank God they're still here," said motorcyclist Lee Rangao. "Their name could be up there one day."Organizers also hope to raise thousands of dollars for school supplies for children of fallen officers."With the sudden loss of a loved one, a family member will put some financial strain on those families and we're just here to help support them," said John Roberts, Ride to Remember organizer."Some of those lives were lost for no reason at all. And I feel like they shouldn't have been and I'm here to make sure that we give our homage to them," said Levy.