Woman killed after being stabbed, set on fire in Riverdale; authorities seek help to ID victim

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Riverdale police have asked for the public's help to identify a woman who died in a building fire on Saturday.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. in the 14000 South Wallace Street in Riverdale, police said.

Officers said they discovered the woman had been set on fire. The Cook County medical Examiner's Officer ruled the death a homicide as a result of "multiple sharp force injures."

Police said the victim appears to be a small Hispanic or African-American woman and she was wearing a silver wristwatch. She also has a large tattoo of praying hands on her upper right arm.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime or the victim has been asked to call Riverdale police at (708)841-2203.