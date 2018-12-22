Riverdale porch collapse injures 6 when car hits building

A vehicle crashed into the elevated supports of a second-story porch, causing it to collapse in Riverdale.

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
Six people, including some children, were hospitalized Saturday night when a second-story porch collapsed in south suburban Riverdale.

The porch collapsed after a vehicle hit several elevated supports for the porch at about 6:30 p.m. in the 13800-block of South LaSalle Street.

The vehicle was driven by a woman who was involved in a "physical disturbance" with another person and was attempting to "flee the scene," police said.

The porch partially collapsed on the east end of the building.

The six people injured were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The female driver was in police custody late Saturday.

Police said they are trying to determine whether the driver hit the elevated supports intentionally or by accident.
