Gambler arrested after allegedly caught on camera cheating at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 11:51PM
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A gambler at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines was arrested on suspicion of cheating.

Police said the 35-year-old man was playing baccarat last week when he allegedly moved his losing bet to a winning section on the table while the dealer wasn't looking, collecting $1,000 in chips.

ALSO SEE: Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines

But the move was caught by security cameras.

When the man returned to the casino a few days later, security guards called the police who took him into custody.

