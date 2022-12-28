Gambler arrested after allegedly caught on camera cheating at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines

He allegedly moved his losing bet to a winning section on the table while the dealer wasn't looking, collecting $1,000 in chips.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A gambler at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines was arrested on suspicion of cheating.

Police said the 35-year-old man was playing baccarat last week when he allegedly moved his losing bet to a winning section on the table while the dealer wasn't looking, collecting $1,000 in chips.

ALSO SEE: Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines

But the move was caught by security cameras.

When the man returned to the casino a few days later, security guards called the police who took him into custody.