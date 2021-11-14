death investigation

Police find 2 shot to death inside Riverside apartment after burglary reported; victims ID'd

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people who police say were found shot to death inside a Riverside apartment Saturday afternoon have been identified.

Riverside police responded to a report of a possible burglary of an apartment at 63 Forest Ave. around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officers found two unresponsive people when they entered an apartment unit. Riverside Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to the scene and pronounced both individuals dead.

After performing autopsies, the Cook County Medical Examiner concluded both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Jeremy Lane, 38, of Riverside; and Tiata Johnson, 31, of Danville, Illinois.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting the Riverside Police Department in their death investigation.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the Riverside community.

This is currently an active investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.
