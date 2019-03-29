Riverside police release dashcam video of near miss involving alleged drunk driver

RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Riverside Police have released dashcam video of a near miss involving an alleged drunk driver.Officers said the driver, Julian Carrasco, was speeding in an SUV . Carrasco also crossed the yellow dividing lines several times.Officers allege that Carrasco nearly caused a head-on collision with another vehicle.When pulled over, Carrasco failed a field sobriety test. Officers also found an open bottle of liquor in his car.Carrasco has been charged with several crimes, including drunk driving and driving without a valid license.