Riverside police warn pedestrians to obey traffic signals after girl, 11, hit by car

RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Riverside hope video of an incident involving an 11-year old girl will remind pedestrians to pay attention to traffic lights when crossing the street.The child was struck by a car Friday while crossing First Avenue at Forest and Ridgewood near Riverside Brookfield High School.She crossed at the intersection while traffic was stopped, but their light was green. The girl was then hit by an oncoming car traveling in the northbound lanes.Luckily, she suffered only minor injuries. The driver who hit her was not cited.Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said crossing guards were on duty, but their shift ended at 3:30 p.m. and the crash took place at 4 p.m.Weitzel is urging parents to talk to their children to make sure they know to obey pedestrian traffic signals.