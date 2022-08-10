End-of-summer Chicago road trip ideas from Illinois Office of Tourism

The Illinois Office of Tourism is sharing some ideas for road trips before the kids head back to school.

In central Illinois, about three hours from Chicago, you can check out Sankoty Lakes in Spring Bay for fishing, biking or hiking. Families can spend the day at Wildlife Prairie Park in Hanna City. Or, climb to new heights at First Ascent Peoria.

In Savanna, about 2.5 hours from Chicago, you can stop by Mississippi Palisades State Park.

For shorter trips, you can visit The Forge: Lemont Quarries Adventure Park or the Quarry Cable Park in Crystal Lake.

Rockford is celebrating the anniversary of "A League of Their Own" with the Rockford Peaches Fan Trail.

