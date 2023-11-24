The Robbins Eagles are heading to the American Youth Football tournament in Naples, FL for the 1st time in 40 years, but need help getting there.

Robbins youth football team heading to national championship for 1st time in 40 years, needs help

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban youth football team is heading to the national championship for the first time in 40 years.

The Robbins Eagles under-13 team is heading to the American Youth Football tournament in Naples, Florida.

It's on Dec. 2.

"This group of children is truly unique. Despite three years of setbacks, failing to advance to regionals, they held onto a spirit of redemption, and a desire to triumph. Their resilience, especially considering the challenges stemming from our low-income community and the lack of resources both on and off the field, is nothing short of inspiring," Coach Justin Harris said.

The team is collecting donations, to pay for the trip.

Visit www.robbinscalparkeagles.org or www.facebook.com/RobbinsCalParkEaglesYouth to find out more.