Highland Park shooting: 10K pages of evidence collected against Robert Crimo III, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said they collected 10K pages of evidence, pictures and video in the case against Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Prosecutors said they have collected 10,000 pages of evidence, pictures and video in the case against Robert Crimo III.

He's accused of killing seven people and injuring many more in the attack on the July 4 parade in Highland Park.

Crimo is now due back in court on May 9.

His father was at Tuesday's appearance. He has also been charged with reckless conduct for allegedly helping his son get a FOID card.

