WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
highland park parade shooting

Highland Park shooting: 10K pages of evidence collected against Robert Crimo III, prosecutors say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 10:22PM
Prosecutors have 10K pages of evidence against alleged mass shooter
EMBED <>More Videos

Prosecutors said they collected 10K pages of evidence, pictures and video in the case against Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Prosecutors said they have collected 10,000 pages of evidence, pictures and video in the case against Robert Crimo III.

He's accused of killing seven people and injuring many more in the attack on the July 4 parade in Highland Park.

SEE ALSO | Robert Crimo Jr., father of accused Highland Park mass shooter appears in court

Crimo is now due back in court on May 9.

His father was at Tuesday's appearance. He has also been charged with reckless conduct for allegedly helping his son get a FOID card.

RELATED | Highland Park parade shooting: City council discusses plans for permanent memorial honoring victims

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW