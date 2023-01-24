Highland Park parade shooting: City council discusses plans for permanent memorial honoring victims

The Highland Park City Council is meeting to discuss creating a permanent memorial for the July 4th mass shooting victims.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park City Council members are deep in discussion.

It is part of the early stages of what the city hopes will be a place remembrance and respite for this community.

SEE ALSO | Assault weapons ban Illinois: Gov. Pritzker signs gun law after House passes amended version

On Monday night, city leaders are hoping to walk out of the meeting with a framework of how to move forward, creating a permanent place in the city to remember those lost last year's 4th of July parade shooting.

City officials said they are taking this step by step, out of respect of the families impacted and a community still healing.

The council is expected to address creating a specific panel to draft recommendations while also hearing from the public.

RELATED | Highland Park parade shooting victim reunites with Good Samaritan who helped her survive

The goal of the meeting is just to start this process. City officials said no decisions will be made Monday night on design or location. Last July's attack took the lives of seven people and injured dozens.

The city said it will maintain the temporary memorial place at the Rose Garden near City Hall until a permanent one is established.