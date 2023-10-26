Man charged in fatal shooting of Josh Kruger, Philadelphia Inquirer contributor

Robert Davis has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killing of a journalist inside his Philadelphia home.

PHILADELPHIA -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a journalist and activist inside his Philadelphia home.

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Robert Edmond Davis in the murder of Josh Kruger.

Davis has been charged with murder, along with several other charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Thursday morning.

Kruger was a 39-year-old freelance journalist and former city employee. He was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen on the morning of Oct. 2.

Josh Kruger

Lt. Hamilton Marshmond of the Philadelphia Police Department said Kruger and Davis were acquaintances, and Kruger was trying to help Davis.

"He was just trying to help him get through life," Marshmond said during a news conference earlier this month.

Sources say Kruger had extensive text messages with Davis. Those sources also told ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI that drugs were found in Kruger's home.

It appears that Davis may have experienced homelessness at one time, per Marshmond. Investigators are continuing to search for more information on a possible motive.

"Only Mr. Davis will be able to answer that," Marshmond said.

Kruger was shot inside his home around 1:30 a.m. Police said they have video of the suspect in the area of Kruger's home before the shooting.

Kruger handled social media for the mayor and communications for the Office of Homeless Services from about 2016 to 2021. He left city government to focus on writing projects.

He wrote at various times for Philadelphia Weekly, Philadelphia City Paper, The Philadelphia Inquirer and other publications, earning awards for his poignant and often humorous style.

On his website, he described himself as a "militant bicyclist" and "a proponent of the singular they, the Oxford comma, and pre-Elon Twitter."

Kruger was openly queer, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner, and often wrote about LGBTQ+ topics, as well as drug abuse and homelessness.

"Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story," Krasner said in a statement.