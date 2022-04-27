robert de niro

Robert De Niro helps Nobu Hotel Chicago join West Loop after pandemic delays

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

Robert De Niro helps Nobu Hotel join Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Robert De Niro is usually in front of film cameras in Chicago.

This time, he's promoting Nobu Hotel Chicago, restaurant and rooftop bar in Fulton Market. Guests have already been savoring the luxury accommodations and fine dining. The ribbon cutting finally happened after pandemic delays.

"Chicago is a great city," De Niro said. "I have good impressions of it. Obviously, I've always enjoyed working here."

De Niro was joined by his Nobu partners in the worldwide hospitality chain.

"We try as much as possible to work for the local community," said Founding Partner and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. "People support us, so I like to support the city."

A private Sake reception happened on Tuesday. It's a tradition that opens all Nobu enterprises.

"I'm happy that I've had the experiences that I've had here, and I'm sure I'll be back," De Niro said. "I'll be here with the hotel, with the restaurant, with a movie one day. It's a great city."

Make a reservation to eat like De Niro does!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagowest loopmoviesactorfoodseafoodsushirestaurantrestaurantscooking chefrobert de niro
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBERT DE NIRO
"The Irishman": An inside look at the de-aging visual effects
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
TOP STORIES
Parents of teen who died by suicide sue Latin School of Chicago
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
Ambulance thief ranted about drugs, FBI during 2 hour police chase
Teacher who kept Olympic medals secret from students honored by school
Video shows eaglet rescued from cliff after falling out of nest
Chicago hospital finds 4th possible case of hepatitis in IL kids
OSHA releases findings after deadly IL Amazon warehouse collapse
Show More
Chicago Archdiocese settlement names high-profile priest as abuser
Man murdered with hammer at South Side apartment building, police say
ADL Audit: Anti-Semitic indicants up dramatically
Group says city's speed camera laws unfairly impact minority drivers
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly
More TOP STORIES News