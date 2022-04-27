Robert De Niro helps Nobu Hotel Chicago join West Loop after pandemic delays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Robert De Niro is usually in front of film cameras in Chicago.This time, he's promoting Nobu Hotel Chicago, restaurant and rooftop bar in Fulton Market. Guests have already been savoring the luxury accommodations and fine dining. The ribbon cutting finally happened after pandemic delays."Chicago is a great city," De Niro said. "I have good impressions of it. Obviously, I've always enjoyed working here."De Niro was joined by his Nobu partners in the worldwide hospitality chain."We try as much as possible to work for the local community," said Founding Partner and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. "People support us, so I like to support the city."A private Sake reception happened on Tuesday. It's a tradition that opens all Nobu enterprises."I'm happy that I've had the experiences that I've had here, and I'm sure I'll be back," De Niro said. "I'll be here with the hotel, with the restaurant, with a movie one day. It's a great city."Make a reservation to eat like De Niro does!