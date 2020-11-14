thanksgiving

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Chicago police hand out free turkeys in South Chicago neighborhood

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and U.S. Representative Robin Kelly helped hand out free turkeys and trimmings to people in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The event was part of the Black McDonald's Operators Association week long holiday giveaway. Every individual received a free turkey and a box filled with side dishes at 2425 E. 79th in Chicago Friday.

RELATED: McDonald's, Chicago police join together for 20th annual Turkey and Sides Giveaway on Veterans Day

McDonald's and Chicago police also joined together for the 20th annual Turkey and Sides Giveaway on Veterans Day. It was a first-come, first-served basis and veterans received VIP treatment, with a dedicated line for expedited service, organizers said.
