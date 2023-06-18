Body recovered from Robinson Lake after person goes missing in Hobart, Indiana: fire department

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- A body was recovered from an Indiana lake after a person went missing in the water on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Just before 1 p.m., Hobart police officers responded to Robinson Lake for a possible drowning. Officers entered the lake in the area where witnesses said they saw a person, identified only as female, go under the water. They were unable to locate her.

The Hobart Fire Department dive team and other dive teams from surrounding agencies arrived at the scene to search for the missing person.

Fire officials said a body was recovered from the lake just before 3 p.m. The victim's identity was not immediately released.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Officials did not immediately provide further information.