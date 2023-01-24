Rockford, IL funeral home director on probation prior to van, body theft: records

Rockford, Illinois police said a van stolen from Collins and Stone funeral home was located in Chicago. The body inside was found several hours later.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The director of a funeral home from where a van with a body inside was stolen over the weekend is on probation, records show.

Brandy Collins of Collins & Stone funeral home is on probation for unprofessional conduct and failure to account for personal property.

The van and body were both found in Chicago, but nearly a day apart, Rockford police said.

The van was stolen Saturday with a deceased man in the cargo area, police said.

The van was found Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. in Chicago in the 1400-block of East 87th Street, near the border of Avalon Park and Calumet Heights. Rockford police said the body that was inside, which officials said was in a bag and not a coffin, was still missing.

Monday afternoon, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the male body was found in the 8200-block of South Manistee in the South Chicago neighborhood. It was not immediately clear if the body was still in its bag.

Police have now released photos of a person they believe stole the van. The man can be seen on the phone, wearing white gloves and a hooded jacket. Investigators hope someone will recognize him.

A spokesperson for the Rockford Police Department said the family of the deceased individual had been notified.

It is not yet clear how the vehicle was stolen from the funeral home. The funeral home has not immediately responded to requests for comment.

