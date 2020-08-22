Rockford plane crash: Pilot killed identified as Wayne man Ron McAlister, 67

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- The person killed in a small plane crash at the Rockford Airport Thursday afternoon has been identified as the pilot.

Ron McAllister, 67, of Wayne was killed in the crash, according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz

Rockford plane crash: Small aircraft burned after impact shortly after takeoff, FAA says; 1 dead

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Super King Air went off the runway shortly after take-off around 3:40 p.m. Thursday and burned after impact.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates, the FAA said.

The cause of McAllister's death is pending further investigation, Hintz said.
