Rockford stabbing attack suspect in custody after 4 killed, 7 injured; Vigil to be held for victims

A Rockford, IL stabbing attack suspect is in custody after four people were killed and seven others injured Wednesday.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after four people were killed and seven others are seriously hurt in a stabbing attack in broad daylight in Rockford Wednesday.

A vigil is scheduled in Rockford Thursday evening to pray for the victims.

Police said in the city of Rockford, four people were killed, one person remains in critical condition, and four others were seriously injured, though not all of them were stabbed. An additional two people were injured in Winnebago County outside of Rockford, bringing the total number of injured victims to seven, and the total number in the attack to 11.

Among those killed were a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, police said.

U.S. Postal investigators say one of their letter carriers is among the deceased, but officials have not released any further information about him.

The horrifying attack took place, from beginning to end over the span of some 20 minutes, starting around 1:15 p.m. during an apparent home invasion.

Rockford police said they received their first calls about the incident in the 2300-block of Holmes Street at about 1:14 p.m.

Within minutes, police, paramedics, and sheriff's deputies, were spread out around a few close residential blocks responding to multiple crimes that they believe are connected in both Rockford and Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department said there was a home invasion near Florence Avenue and Eggleston Road.

"It's a home invasion on Florence, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said. "The young lady ran from him. She got some stab wounds in her hands and her face. She is currently in the hospital and she is intubated. One of the good Samaritans stopped to help her out. He did get some stab wounds. He is fine. He is being checked out."

A suspect in the attacks, a 22-year-old man, was located nearby and was arrested around 1:35 p.m., police said.

Police said they do not believe any other suspects are at large in the attack. They said federal agents are also assisting in the investigation.

There was no information immediately available about a possible motive.

Anyone with additional information or surveillance footage has been asked to contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900. Anonymous tips can be sent to 815-963-7867.

The city announced counseling services for residents impacted by the attack. The services will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara issued a statement about the attack:

"Today, we are shocked by another horrific act of violence against innocent members of our community. We can report that the suspect is in custody and the threat has been neutralized. Now that he is in custody, our primary concern is ensuring that our community members directly impacted by this violence are supported throughout their healing and recovery. We are working with community partners to provide support and services quickly and conveniently to those residents. We will announce those details soon. We have multiple jurisdictions working on multiple crime scenes to develop an understanding of what transpired in an effort to prevent this from happening again. We will continue to provide updates."