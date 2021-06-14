Rockton Chemtool explosion causes major fire, smoke at chemical plant

Large flames from the Chemtool plant caused heavy smoke to cover the air in the area.
A mandatory evacuation order is in place for parts of the area, according to the Rockton Police Department.
Rockton Fire ordered the mandatory evacuation, and the notice affects all residents and businesses in a one mile radius of 1165 Prairie Hill Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, according to Rockton officials.
Chemtool has no compliance violations in the past three years, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency database.
