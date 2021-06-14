explosion

Rockton Chemtool explosion causes major fire, smoke at chemical plant

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WATCH LIVE: Extra-alarm fire at chemical plant in Rockton, Ill.

ROCKTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An explosion close to Rockton, Ill. took place at a Chemtool chemical plant Monday morning.

Large flames from the Chemtool plant caused heavy smoke to cover the air in the area.

Large flames engulfed a chemical plant after an explosion in Rockton, Ill.



A mandatory evacuation order is in place for parts of the area, according to the Rockton Police Department.
Fire crews respond to an extra-alarm fire in Rockton, Illinois.



Rockton Fire ordered the mandatory evacuation, and the notice affects all residents and businesses in a one mile radius of 1165 Prairie Hill Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area, according to Rockton officials.

Chemtool has no compliance violations in the past three years, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency database.

This is a developing story, please check back for the latest.
