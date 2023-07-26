Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70 after short illness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blackhawks owner W. Rockwell "Rocky" Wirtz has died at age 70, the team confirmed Tuesday evening.

Wirtz died at NorthShore Evanston Hospital after a brief illness, according to a statement released by the Blackhawks. His wife Marilyn and his four children were with him at the time. He is also survived by six grandchildren.

"Our hearts are very heavy today," said son Danny Wirtz. "Our dad was a passionate businessman committed to making Chicago a great place to live, work and visit, but his true love was for his family and close friends. He was a loving father, a devoted husband to Marilyn, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a doting grandfather to his six remarkable grandchildren. His passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many and we will miss him terribly."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on Wirtz's passing, saying in part, "Devoted to family and the Chicago Blackhawks, Rocky was a native son of Chicago and an accomplished businessman. Rocky took over control of the Blackhawks in 2007 and almost immediately restored the passion and following of the storied, Original Six, franchise...The NHL sends its sincere condolences to Rocky's wife Marilyn, his children Danny, Kendall and Hillary, Marilyn's daughter Elizabeth, and their six grandchildren. He will be missed terribly."

Wirtz's grandfather, Arthur Wirtz, purchased the Blackhawks in 1954, when Wirtz was just two years old.

Wirtz rebuilt the Blackhawks and oversaw their three Stanley Cup championships. He also oversaw the Wirtz Corporation family holdings, the team said, and oversaw the multimillion dollar United Center campus expansion and development of Fifth Third Arena on the West Side.

He also ran the family's beverage business since 1980, and developed properties along Chicago's lakefront and in the suburbs. He was also a member of the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago, board chair of the Field Museum, and a trustee at Northwestern University where he heard his degree in 1975.

The team said he will be remembered for his sharp wit, enduring loyalty and humility, the Blackhawks said in a statement.