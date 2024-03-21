Rod Blagojevich's lawsuit that would allow him to run for office again dismissed by judge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich that could have opened the door on another run for office.

Blagojevich filed the lawsuit about two years ago, but U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger didn't dismiss the case until Thursday, saying in part, "He wants back. But he's already gone. Case dismissed."

The former governor filed a federal civil rights case against the state that challenged a law he said prevents him alone from running for office.

The suit was filed after he was out of prison for corruption. It claimed the General Assembly had violated his civil rights by removing him from office and then prohibiting him from any future run in the state.

ABC 7 chief legal analyst Gil Soffer previously said the delay in the case was unusual, but not unheard of.

Blagojevich previously told the I-Team that it's unconstitutional to pass a state law against one person stopping them from running for office.

"I could legally run for president of the United States, but I can't run for alderman of the 33rd Ward," he said at the time.

