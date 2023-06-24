Demonstrations on both sides of abortion issue to be held downtown, one year after Roe overturned

Saturday will mark one years since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Demonstrators on both sides of the abortion issue will make their voices heard in Chicago Saturday, marking one year since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn federal abortion protections.

Anti-abortion advocates will gather 11 a.m. in Federal Plaza to commemorate one year since the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

A counter protest of pro-abortion rights advocates will meet at 10:15 a.m. in the same location to rally against anti-abortion legislation.

Currently, 20 Democratic-leaning states have protected abortion access, while more than a dozen Republican-led states have abortion restriction policies in place or pending.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at preserving access to contraception.

