Manteno High School principal resigns after being arrested for 'lewd activities' at park: officials

MANTENO, Ill. (WLS) -- The principal of a Kankakee County high school resigned after he was charged with allegedly engaging in lewd activities at a park.

Officials said Roger Schnitzler was arrested on June 15 at Kankakee River State Park on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault.

Schnitzler was principal of Manteno High School in the southern suburbs.

The district said he resigned from his post effective Tuesday. Officials did not immediately provide further information.