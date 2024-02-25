Rogers Park shooting: Woman killed, 3 seriously hurt in Pottawattomie Park, police source says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is dead and three other people are seriously injured after a shooting at a North Side park on Sunday afternoon.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the shooting happened at Pottawattomie Park in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue.

Three people were transported in serious to critical conditions to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, the spokesperson said. A fourth person was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair to serious condition.

A police source later told ABC7 a woman injured in the shooting has died.

Frank Rose, who lived in Rogers Park for 30 years, heard the gunfire.

"We heard seven, eight, nine shots in succession, 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.' It almost sounded like a nail gun, because people do roofing projects around here, but we've heard shots before, so we assumed they were shots. It was a beautiful day out. I'm not surprised there were people here in the park. I'm very surprised that there was someone looking to cause trouble," Rose said.

CPD News Affairs Spokesperson Tom Ahern said no one is in custody.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

