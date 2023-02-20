Protesters gather as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to law enforcement officials in Elmhurst

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Elmhurst, IL is speaking before law enforcement officials at Knights of Columbus Hall.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible presidential candidate, is scheduled to speak before a crowd of law enforcement officials in west suburban Elmhurst on Monday evening.

Several dozen protesters gathered across the street from the Knights of Columbus Hall, where that invite-only event is being held, and there's a large police presence in the area. Supporters of the Florida governor are gathered outside as well.

DeSantis, 44, who is widely seen as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, is a darling of staunch conservatives, but has come under fire for what some consider extreme positions on abortion, public education and LGBTQ+ issues.

DeSantis touted his record on Monday, but a coalition of progressive groups have been protesting DeSantis' appearance. They've been gathered outside the Knights of Columbus Hall on Monday afternoon, accusing DeSantis of divisiveness.

"He is an extremist, and does not represent where the majority of this country is, and we want to make sure that he hears this loud and clearly, as well as his supporters," said Equality Illinois Deputy Director Mony Ruiz-Velasco.

DeSantis has yet to announce a run for the White House, but at least for now, he appears focused on the crime issue, and seems to see suburban America as the key battleground.

