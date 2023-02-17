Chicago Mayoral Election: Latest poll suggests Vallas has solid lead, Lightfoot is struggling

The latest poll in the Chicago mayoral race shows Paul Vallas in front, followed by Lori Lightfoot and Brandon Johnson.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new poll in the race for Chicago mayor suggests that Paul Vallas may be solidifying his frontrunner status. And even if Mayor Lori Lightfoot makes the runoff, her chances at re-election may be dimming.

With 11 days until Election Day, the race for mayor shows only five of the nine candidates polling in double figures and the number of undecided voters is shrinking. What's unclear is how much the race might change between now and February 28.

Vallas is heading down the home stretch in the race, with his polling numbers continuing to grow.

The latest independent poll by Victory Research shows Vallas in front with 22.%, followed by Lori Lightfoot at 17.1%, and Brandon Johnson a point behind her. Chuy Garcia and Willie Wilson round out the top five, and no other candidate is in double figures.

"I think Paul has solidified himself as the front runner in the race with his message of law and order," said Rod McCulloch, a pollster at Victory Research.

But Vallas is now fending off new criticism because of his endorsement from the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police. The FOP invited members to a scheduled visit by Florida Governor and presumed Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who is coming to Elmhurst on Monday, President's Day, to meet behind closed doors with law enforcement members.

While campaigning on the North Side Friday, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia denounced the visit and attacked Vallas.

"Obviously it's meant to have some sort of a political impact in Chicago, but it certainly raises the questions again about whether Vallas is a trustworthy candidate, whether as he claims he's a lifelong Democrat," Garcia said.

In a statement, Vallas distanced himself from DeSantis, saying: "I wholeheartedly agree with Governor Pritzker that there is simply no place in Chicago for a right-wing extremist like Ron DeSantis, and I am disappointed in FOP leadership for inviting him to speak to officers."

McCullough said his polling shows Johnson could be the sleeper candidate. And while the polls show Lightfoot losing the runoff to any of the other top four candidates, he offered this insight:

"I don't believe the mayor is in the front running right now, but I do think that she's viable to be in the runoff. I do believe that. And people who discount her, do so at their own peril," he said.

With Lightfoot suffering from low favorability numbers, the poll also asked voters if there was any one candidate who they definitely would never vote for. The highest number, 54% of respondents, said Mayor Lightfoot.