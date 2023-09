Longtime ABC7 announcer Ron Rolland died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 72.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime ABC7 announcer Ron Rolland died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 72.

His wife said he had undergone surgery to remove a portion of his lung and then developed other health issues.

A South Side native, Rolland's voice was part of our broadcasts for many years, along with other radio and TV stations around Chicago for decades.

Our thoughts are with his family.