Ronald McDonald House Charities bringing Family Room to Advocate Children's Hospital

Ronald McDonald House Charities is expanding this week to Advocate Children's Hospital.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- They are safe, welcoming places to stay when a family may be going through its worst.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is expanding this week to Advocate Children's Hospital.

The new space is near the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit and its oncology infusion center.

Holly Buckendahl, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana joined ABC7 to talk about the new Family Room and how it is different from a Ronald McDonald House.

Buckendahl said they project more than 600 families to check in this year in Park Ridge.

The ribbon cutting at the newest Family Room location at Advocate Children's Hospital is Wednesday.

For more information on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana, visit rmhccni.org.