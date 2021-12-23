Ronald McDonald House Chicago helps suburban family with 15-month-old girl in hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Getting better together. A suburban family knows all too well how important that is during a hospital stay for their young daughter.
When 15-month-old Opal suddenly needed a new heart, her parents were wondering where they could stay downtown.
The Lang family as well as Lisa Mitchell, VP of Programs and Services at the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago, joined ABC7 to talk about Opal's health as well as what the Ronald McDonald House does for families like the Langs.
There is also an expansion in the works with a new house at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital
For more information, visit https://rmhccni.org/.
