Young woman's body found tied up in shopping cart in SW Side alley, family says

Body of 20-year-old Reina Cristina Ical found in Little Village alley less than a month ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 21-year-old woman who has been missing for months said Friday she was found dead on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Relatives of Rosa Chacon say her body was found in a shopping cart, tied up and wrapped in sheets in an alley in the 2300-block of West 24th Place. That's very close to the spot where she was last seen getting into a rideshare vehicle at 24th Place and Western on January 18.

"Normally when our daughter leaves, we hear from her. She calls the next day, she calls an hour after she leaves, she's in a house, she's secure, she's nice and warm," her father Jose Lucio said. "But we didn't hear anything."

Community activists planned to hold a press conference Friday to talk about the case, and other recent violence in the Little Village neighborhood.

Less than a month ago, 20-year-old Reina Cristina Ical was found shot to death in a Little Village alley near the 2400-block of S. Drake Avenue. Her death was ruled a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made in that case.