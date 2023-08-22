'This was probably the most delightful experience ever.' Rosario Dawson plays the title role in 'Ahsoka' on Disney+ and she can't wait for fans to dive into the latest adventure in the 'Star Wars' universe.

'Ahsoka' stars excited for fans to finally get to experience this part of the "Star Wars" world

We got our first glimpse of "Ahsoka" months ago. And "Star Wars" fans have been talking about it ever since. Now finally, "Ahsoka" is here.

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, we had the opportunity to chat with the cast about this exciting time in their careers.

"I'm encouraging people to watch the show with bright, happy eyes," said Rosario Dawson, who plays the title role.

Dawson trained hard to play a Jedi. She even learned martial arts. She loved every minute.

"This was probably the most delightful experience ever," said Dawson. "It's been such an incredible journey and to still be challenged and pushed is a dream."

Dawson's co-stars are just as excited as she is for all the fans to finally get to experience this part of the "Star Wars" world.

"It just has this feeling about it that is really kind of full of joy and like this kind of childlike adventure. And to see that sparked in so many people is really infectious and wonderful," said Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

"Hopefully, you'll, you know, both laugh with him and be terrified," said Lars Mikkelsen.

"I'm just absolutely thrilled and I think the fans are really going to be in for a real treat and for a real ride because it's an adventurous ride!" said Diana Lee Inosanta.

It's a ride that includes actor Ray Stevenson, who died just weeks after he told me about a character he loved playing.

"He's like some catalyst known into these elements and, all of sudden, there's an effervescent explosion and directions are changing and shifting but, yet, something is driving him and you don't know what," said Stevenson. "Maybe he, himself, isn't fully sure of his quest but there's something there that, if you're in his way, he will politely ask you to get out of it. If you don't, you'll be removed."

"Ahsoka" begins streaming on Disney+ Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. PT.

