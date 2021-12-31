rose parade

15-year-old former Shriners Chicago patient to ride in Rose Bowl Parade float

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Teenage former Shriners Chicago patient to ride in Rose Parade float

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Tournament of Roses Parade is always one of the most beautiful parades in the country.

And this year's Tournament of Roses Parade will feature an inspirational young man from Illinois. Connor Wright, who is from Sycamore, will be riding on the Shriners Hospitals float during the parade. Wright, 15 years old, got treatment at Shriners Chicago for a cleft palate and is now a National Patient Ambassador for the healthcare system.

Make sure to check out the Shiners Float and all the other beautiful creations during the Rose Parade this Saturday morning.

Coverage will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday on ABC7.
