rose parade

Southern California Rose Parade canceled for first time since World War II amid COVID pandemic

PASADENA, Calif. -- Organizers on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the 2021 Rose Parade amid the coronavirus pandemic, removing the beloved Southern California tradition from the calendar for the first time since World War II.

In a statement, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association said the decision was made about the New Year's Day event "with reluctance and tremendous disappointment" and in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom's Phase 4 reopening schedule.

Planning for the annual Rose Bowl game is ongoing, the organization said.

Moviegoers rejoice as Rose Bowl turns into drive-in theater
EMBED More News Videos

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena is turning into a drive-in this summer, with screenings of modern popcorn classics such as "Jaws," "Black Panther," "Back to the Future" and more.


"Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off announcing until we were absolute sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning" for the parade, said Bob Miller, president of the association, referring to health guidelines prompted by the pandemic.

The Rose Parade has previously been canceled only three times since its inception in 1891 - the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspasadenalos angeles countyparaderose paradesouthern californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldcollege football
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROSE PARADE
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
2019 Rose Queen is 1st who is Jewish, LGBTQ and has glasses
Lincoln-Way Marching Band's Rose Bowl fundraiser features Night Ranger
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,187 COVID-19 cases, Pritzker updates Restore Illinois plan
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
Manny's Deli asks for help as Eden, Kiki's Bistro announce permanent closures
IL tax refunds delayed, some residents say
Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
36 students in Lake Zurich HS sports camps test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Indiana COVID-19 cases increase by 700, hospitalizations highest in month
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught George Floyd
NY tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury condo
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with strong storms Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News