Flagship Rosebud restaurant in Little Italy closing, reopening as event space in 2024

Rosebud restaurant on Taylor Street will close for general dining after Sunday, and will reopen as an event space in 2024.

Rosebud restaurant on Taylor Street will close for general dining after Sunday, and will reopen as an event space in 2024.

Rosebud restaurant on Taylor Street will close for general dining after Sunday, and will reopen as an event space in 2024.

Rosebud restaurant on Taylor Street will close for general dining after Sunday, and will reopen as an event space in 2024.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rosebud restaurant on Taylor Street is closing its doors to the public as a dining destination.

The Italian restaurant has been a longtime staple on the city's West Side.

A message on the flagship Little Italy location's website says they will be temporarily closed starting Jan. 1, 2024. It will no longer be open for walk in dinners or general dining.

Instead, it will switch to an events-only space in 2024.