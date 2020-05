ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Roselle located a man who was missing for several days.According to his family, Frank Amato was last seen Jan. 6, but an update on the Roselle Police Department Facebook page Jan. 16 said he was found.His family said Amato needs medicine and might have been in emotional distress.Amato's family added that he wasn't dressed for the weather as a winter storm moved through the area.He was also believed to be without any money.