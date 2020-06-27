Roselle shooting leaves several shot, 1 dead, police say

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people were shot and one was killed in a shooting in west suburban Roselle early Saturday morning, police said.Roselle police responded about 1:30 a.m. to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Picton and Roselle roads.When officers arrived, they found multiple people had been shot and one was killed. Police did not immediately provide an exact number of shooting victims.Investigators and forensic examiners from the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team are assisting Roselle detectives in the case.Although police did not provide any information about how the shooting occurred, they said "there is no reason to believe there is a threat to anyone in the community."