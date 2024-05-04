Chicago shootings: At least 7 shot, 2 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Chicago police said they're searching for two people after a liquor store employee was shot Friday during an armed robbery on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police said they're searching for two people after a liquor store employee was shot Friday during an armed robbery on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police said they're searching for two people after a liquor store employee was shot Friday during an armed robbery on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police said they're searching for two people after a liquor store employee was shot Friday during an armed robbery on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least seven people have been shot, two fatally, in gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A man was shot and killed early Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Just after midnight, a 49-year-old man was standing in the street in the 3000 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone exited a white sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the head and died at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Another man was found shot to death on the West Side nearly two hours later, police said..

Around 1:50 a.m., the man, whose age wasn't immediately known, was found shot in the head on the sidewalk in the Lawndale neighborhood's 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

A liquor store employee was shot during an armed robbery Friday night on city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

Investigators said it happened at around 10:27 p.m. at Humboldt Deli and Liquors in the 2900 Block of W. North Avenue

Two armed men exchanged gunfire with the 45-year-old victim, according to police.

He was shot in the left arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

There is no one in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area Five detectives.

Last weekend, at least 13 people were shot in Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood