Chicago (WLS) -- Monday marks the start of Rosh Hashanah, or New Year in the Jewish Community.
To help families celebrate, Chef CJ Jacobson from Aba restaurants is offering up in-person restaurant dining and to-go meals featuring Rosh Hashanah Classic side items with a fun twist.
Some items include Potato, Parmesan and Brussel Sprout Latkes, Salted Roasted Red and Gold Beets and more.
Rosh Hashanah To-Go is being offered from Monday Sept. 6th to Tuesday, Sept. 7th. Pick up or delivery from 11:30am - 3:00pm or Dine in starting after 4:00pm at 302 N. Green St.
To-go packages cost $59.95 per person, and must be ordered by Sunday at noon. Click Here to register.
Rosh Hashanah 2021: Indulge in classic dishes with a twist
ROSH HASHANAH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News