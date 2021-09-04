rosh hashanah

Rosh Hashanah 2021: Indulge in classic dishes with a twist

By Tyra Whitney
Chicago (WLS) -- Monday marks the start of Rosh Hashanah, or New Year in the Jewish Community.

To help families celebrate, Chef CJ Jacobson from Aba restaurants is offering up in-person restaurant dining and to-go meals featuring Rosh Hashanah Classic side items with a fun twist.

Some items include Potato, Parmesan and Brussel Sprout Latkes, Salted Roasted Red and Gold Beets and more.

Rosh Hashanah To-Go is being offered from Monday Sept. 6th to Tuesday, Sept. 7th. Pick up or delivery from 11:30am - 3:00pm or Dine in starting after 4:00pm at 302 N. Green St.

To-go packages cost $59.95 per person, and must be ordered by Sunday at noon. Click Here to register.
