Boy, 17, killed in Round Lake shooting

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in north suburban Round Lake Beach Wednesday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

At about 8:20 p.m., investigators said they tracked a cell phone that dialed 9-1-1 to a gas station in the area of Cedar Lake Road and Rollins Road.

Officers found a car that was hit by gunfire and a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The sheriff's office said. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the boy was a passenger in the car and that the shooting occurred in the area of Midland Drive and Sycamore Drive in Round Lake.

The Round Lake Police Department and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Round Lake Police Department at: 847-546-8112.