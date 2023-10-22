Man hits deputy with bottle, another tries to punch Round Lake officer amid 'unruly' party: sheriff

UNINCORP. ROUND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Waukegan men were arrested after one threw a bottle, striking a sheriff's deputy, and another tried to punch a police officer early Sunday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to the 24500 block of West Stub Avenue in unincorporated Round Lake for a report of a large, "unruly" party at about 12:10 a.m. The deputies said they arrived at a home, and found around 100 people who were disturbing neighbors.

When the party hosts made everyone leave, the sheriff's office said, the guests flooded the neighborhood. They became unruly in neighbors' yards, drank alcohol in the roadway and blocked traffic with their cars.

More sheriff's deputies and neighboring police officers arrived to help disperse the crowd.

That's when 21-year-old Ramon Basurto threw a beer bottle at a sheriff's deputy, striking him the shoulder, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested, charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Another 21-year-old man, Jarvion Allen, tried to punch a Round Lake police sergeant before running away, the sheriff's office said. Deputies and local police officers took him into custody after a short foot chase.

While being transported to the jail, Allen threatened to come to the deputy's home and murder him and his family, the sheriff's office said. He has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and threatening a public official.

Basurto and Allen are being held in the Lake County Jail pending their first court appearances.