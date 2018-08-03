Round Lake mother dies in Florida after family caught in rip currents

A mother of three from north suburban Round Lake died Thursday after her family got caught in rip currents off Miami Beach.

A mother of three from north suburban Round Lake died Thursday after her family got caught in rip currents off Miami Beach in Florida.

Lifeguards rushed to save 35-year-old Maria Perez and her relatives after a strong rip current pulled them out to sea, WPLG reports. Cell-phone video showed panic on land as beachgoers watched helplessly.

"The guy's head kept going up and down and he just kept going further and further back," said Derek Harris, a witness.

Perez, three 11-year-old children and two adults were rescued from the ocean, WPLG reports. Police said they were transported to a hospital, where Perez died.

The Miami Herald reports the family was vacationing in West Palm Beach, but had driven to Miami for the day.
