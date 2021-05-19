shooting

Bartlett police investigating 'shooting incident' on Route 59

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Route 59 closed in Bartlett after 'shooting incident': police

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A portion of Route 59 in Bartlett was shut down Wednesday, as police investigated a "shooting incident" there.

Bartlett police tweeted just before 11 a.m. that there was a "shooting incident involving a vehicle" near the intersection of Route 59 and Army Trail Road.



No one was hurt, police said. Police also said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Route 59 was temporarily closed between Army Trail and Smith roads.

Chopper7HD captured police officers appearing to canvas the area after 11 a.m., taking photos.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Related topics:
bartlettshootingroad closure
More TOP STORIES News