Roy Curry documentary tells life story of iconic Robeson High School football coach

The Roy Curry documentary tells the life story of the iconic CPS football coach for Robeson High School who was also an NFL player.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new documentary highlighting the life of Roy Curry.

He grew up the son of a sharecropper. He was one of the first top quarterbacks at an HBCU, and he went on to play in the NFL.

"It was a long journey for me," said Curry.

Many may know Curry as "Coach Curry" from his days at Robeson High School.

Producer Alvin M. Daniels was at Julian High School when Curry was coaching at Robeson, and that partially inspired him to do the film.

"We used to have some great battles on the South Side," said Daniels.

The film will be screened at The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center at 6 p.m. Friday.

"Understand that you can be anything that you want to be, but you've got to work at it," said Curry.