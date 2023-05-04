Royal family tree: Guide to who's who in the House of Windsor

King Charles two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, and three siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

For centuries, the British monarchy has captivated minds, hearts and countless newspaper headlines around the world.

Living life in the spotlight and under scrutiny, the British royal family continues to feed the global public's fascination with coronations, royal weddings, birth announcements -- and a few scandals.

The Royal Family tree

Most recently, the royal family has faced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, and the upheaval of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, departing their senior royal roles.

Here's a guide to the most well-known living members of the House of Windsor.

King Charles III

King Charles III is the current monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III is the current monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms. Born in London in 1948, he was the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

In 1952, Elizabeth became queen at the age of 25 after her father, King George VI, fell ill and died. Charles was 4 years old at his mother's coronation in London's Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.

The queen made Charles the Prince of Wales in 1969, among other royal titles, after he had spent a term at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth, where he learned to speak Welsh.

In 1981, Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, who became the Princess of Wales. The couple had two sons, William and Harry, before their marriage was dissolved in 1996. Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris a year later.

In 2005, Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, who then became known as the Duchess of Cornwall.

A 1992 biography on the late princess of Wales, "Diana: Her True Story," in which she collaborated with the author, Andrew Morton, revealed further details on her troubled marriage to Charles, including her suspicion and jealousy over his clandestine romance with Camilla, and how she came to consider Camilla as the "third person" in their relationship.

A 1994 biography authorized by Charles -- "Prince of Wales," by Jonathan Dimbleby -- revealed that he felt pressured by his father to marry Diana and that he wasn't ever in love with her. According to the book, Charles began having an affair with Camilla in 1986. The two had met at a polo match several years prior.

Charles became king after his mother, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Sept. 8, 2022. Elizabeth's death came just over a year after her husband died at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle in the English county of Berkshire on April 9, 2021.

Charles and Camilla will be coronated side-by-side at Westminster Abbey in London on May 2, per his mother's request that Camilla become queen consort -- the title given to the wife of a reigning king.

Camilla, Queen Consort

Camilla, the Queen Consort, is the wife of King Charles III. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Camilla, the Queen Consort, is the wife of King Charles III.

Born Camilla Rosemary Shand in London in 1947, she grew up at her family's residences in East Sussex and South Kensington.

In 1973, Camilla married British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple had two children -- a son and a daughter -- before divorcing in 1995.

Camilla became a member of the British royal family and was made a duchess upon her marriage to Charles, then-Prince of Wales, in 2005. The couple were reportedly close friends for years before becoming involved romantically.

When Charles succeeded his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022, Camilla became queen consort -- the title given to the wife of a reigning king -- per Elizabeth's request. Charles and Camilla will be officially crowned on May 2.

Anne, Princess Royal

Anne, Princess Royal, is 16th in line to the throne. She is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, former Duke of Edinburgh. Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP

Anne, Princess Royal, is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is currently 16th in line to the throne.

Born in London in 1950, Anne is known for her love of horses. She competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games as a member of the British equestrian team.

Queen Elizabeth II gave her daughter the title of Princess Royal in 1987.

Anne married Capt. Mark Phillips in 1992. The couple had two children, Peter and Zara, before their marriage was dissolved in 1992.

The princess went on to marry Adm. Timothy Laurence in 1992.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is eighth in line to the throne. He is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, former Duke of Edinburgh. Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was born in London in 1960, becoming the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is currently eighth in line to the throne.

Andrew was made the Duke of York by the queen after his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in 1986. The couple had two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, before divorcing in 1996.

The duke joined the Royal Navy in 1979 and departed from active service 22 years later.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is 13th in line to the throne. He is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the former Duke of Edinburgh. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, was born in London in 1964, as the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is currently 13th in line to the throne.

Edward was made the Earl of Wessex by the queen after he wed Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999. The couple have two children, Louise and James, who are currently 15th and 14th in line to the throne, respectively.

After the death of their parents and Charles' ascension to the throne, Edward was named the new Duke of Edinburgh on his 59th birthday in 2023. His former title, Earl of Wessex, went to his son, James.

The duke lives with his family in Bagshot Park in Berkshire.

William, Prince of Wales

William, Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne. He is the eldest son of King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, and Diana, the late Princess of Wales. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William is the heir apparent to the British throne. Born in London in 1982, he is the eldest son of King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, and Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

William was 15 when his mother died.

After graduating from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, the prince went on to complete nearly eight years of full-time military service in the British Armed Forces. William then retrained to become an air ambulance pilot and worked for East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017.

In 2011, William married Catherine Middleton, whom he met at university. They were then bestowed the titles Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. After the queen's death in 2022, Charles took the throne while William and Catherine became known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis. The family lives at Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle. They were previously living at Kensington Palace in London.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is fifth in line to the throne. He is the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, the late Princess of Wales. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is currently fifth in line to the throne. Born in London in 1984, he is the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

Harry was 12 when his mother died.

The prince served in the British Armed Forces for 10 years, during which he was deployed to Afghanistan twice. He left operational service in 2015.

Harry was given the title Duke of Sussex after he wed American actress Meghan Markle in 2018. The couple have a son, Archie, and a daughter, Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as senior working members of the British royal family on March 31, 2021. They moved their family to Canada temporarily before settling in California. They were previously living at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate in Berkshire.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Catherine "Kate" Middleton became a member of the British royal family and was made a duchess upon her marriage to Prince William in 2011. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Born into an upper middle class family in Reading in 1982, Catherine "Kate" Middleton became a member of the British royal family and was made a duchess upon her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

The couple, who are now known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, first met while studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

The family lives at Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Born in Los Angeles, California, in 1981, Meghan Markle became a member of the British royal family and was made a duchess upon her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

Prior to becoming a royal, the future duchess graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and pursued a career in acting. She was most known for her role in the American legal drama series "Suits." She also ran a successful lifestyle blog called "The Tig."

Meghan retired from her acting career, shuttered her blog and deleted all her social media accounts following the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry, whom she first met on a blind date. The couple, who are now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have a son, Archie, and a daughter, Lilibet.

Meghan was previously married to actor and producer Trevor Engelson. They divorced in 2013 after less than two years of marriage.

Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as senior working members of the British royal family on March 31, 2021. They moved their family to Canada temporarily before settling in California. They were previously living at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate in Berkshire.

In a bombshell interview with American television host Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS on March 12, 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alleged that Meghan was the victim of racism and callous treatment during her time as a working member of the British royal family. Buckingham Palace later said in a statement that the allegations were "concerning" and would be "taken very seriously."

Princess Beatrice of York

Princess Beatrice of York is ninth in line to the throne. She is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Born in London in 1988, Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. She is currently ninth in line to the throne.

Beatrice became the first member of the British royal family to complete the London Marathon in 2010.

She graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2011 and currently has a full-time career in business.

In 2020, Beatrice wed British property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple have a daughter, Sienna, who is currently 10th in line to the throne.

Princess Eugenie of York

Princess Eugenie of York is 11th in line to the throne. She is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

Born in London in 1990, Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. She is currently 11th in line to the throne.

Eugenie graduated from Newcastle University in northeast England in 2012 and currently has a full-time job in the art world.

She married British bar manager Jack Brooksbank in 2018. The couple have a son, August, who is currently 12th in line to the throne.

Peter Phillips

Peter Phillips is 17th in line to the throne. He is the eldest child and only son of Anne, Princess Royal, and her first husband, Capt. Mark Phillips. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Peter Phillips is the eldest child and only son of Anne, Princess Royal, and her first husband, Capt. Mark Phillips. He is currently 17th in line to the throne.

Born in London in 1977, Peter is the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He did not inherit an official royal title at birth nor was he given a courtesy title. Hereditary titles are traditionally passed down through male heirs, and Peter's father does not possess one. The princess and her husband at the time were said to have declined an offer from the queen to give both her children courtesy titles.

After graduating from the University of Exeter in 2000, Peter pursued a career in sports sponsorship and management.

Peter wed Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly in 2008. The couple has two daughters, Savannah and Isla, who are currently 18th and 19th in line to the throne, respectively.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall is 20th in line to the throne. She is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and her first husband, Capt. Mark Phillips. AP Photo/Scott Heppell

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, and her first husband, Capt. Mark Phillips. She is currently 20th in line to the throne.

Born in London in 1981, she is another of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren.

Zara did not inherit an official royal title at birth nor was she given a courtesy title. Anne, Princess Royal, and her then-husband were said to have declined an offer from the queen to give both her children courtesy titles.

After graduating from the University of Exeter, Zara went on to have a successful equestrian career, sharing her mother's love of horses. She competed for the British equestrian team at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Hong Kong and the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, winning a silver medal at the latter.

In 2011, Zara married English rugby union player Mike Tindall, with whom she has three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, who are currently 21st, 22nd and 23rd in line to the throne, respectively.

Prince George of Wales

Prince George of Wales is second in line to the throne. He is the first child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Born in London in 2013, Prince George of Wales is the first child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. He is currently second in line to the throne, after his father.

George lives with his parents and two siblings at Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is third in line to the throne. She is the second child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. The Princess of Wales via AP

Born in London in 2015, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is the second child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. She is currently third in line to the throne, after her older brother and father.

Charlotte lives with her parents and two siblings at Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Louis of Cambridge

Prince Louis of Cambridge is fourth in line to the throne. He is the third child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Millie Pilkington/The Prince and Princess of Wales via AP

Born in London in 2018, Prince Louis of Cambridge is the third child of William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. He is currently fourth in line to the throne, after his sister, brother and father.

Louis lives with his parents and two siblings at Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Archie of Sussex

Prince Archie of Sussex is sixth in line to the throne. He is the first child of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Born in London in 2019, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the first child of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. He is currently sixth in line to the throne.

Archie lives with his parents in California.

Archie's surname of Mountbatten-Windsor is a combination of Queen Elizabeth II's surname of Windsor and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's adopted surname of Mountbatten. Archie inherited that surname as a descendant of the queen without the title of prince or the style of His Royal Highness. After his birth and name were announced, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that Archie will not carry a courtesy title "at this time."

Upon the accession of Charles III, Archie became entitled to use the title and style as the grandchild of the sovereign, pursuant to the royal rules set in 1917 by then-King George V, Elizabeth's grandfather.

Princess Lilibet of Sussex

Princess Lilibet of Sussex is seventh in line to the throne. She is the second child of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Misan Harriman, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 2022

Born in Santa Barbara, California, in 2021, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is the second child of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. She is currently seventh in line to the throne.

Lilibet, nicknamed "Lili," lives with her parents in California. While she was not the first royal baby to be born in the United States, Lili was the first of Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren to be born on American soil.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, whose family nickname was Lilibet. Lili's middle name was chosen to honor her late grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales, according to a statement from the press secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Upon the accession of Charles III, Lili became entitled to use the title of princess and the style of Her Royal Highness as the grandchild of the sovereign.