rudy giuliani

'I got hit as if a boulder hit me': Rudy Giuliani slapped inside supermarket, employee arrested

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Rudy Giuliani to speak out after getting slapped inside SI supermarket

STATEN ISLAND, New York City -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani spoke out on Monday after he was slapped on the back while grocery shopping.

A ShopRite employee is under arrest for attacking Giuliani inside the supermarket.



Police say Daniel Gill, 39, slapped Giuliani on the back while he was handing out flyers at the store on Staten Island in New York.

"I got hit as if a boulder hit me," Giuliani said during his virtual press conference. "It knocked me forward a step or two, it didn't knock me down, but it hurt tremendously."

The former mayor said he really didn't know what had hit him at the time, and he was shocked as he had campaigned there for himself, his son, and other colleagues some 500 times, maybe as many as 1,000, he estimated.

SEE ALSO | 'Get out': Cook Co. State's Attorney Kim Foxx husband 911 call during domestic incident released

After the hit, Giuliani says the man kept swearing and ranting to him about "killing women" and when he wouldn't stop, that's when he decided to call the police and have the man arrested.

Giuliani, 78, was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment.

Gill is facing a second-degree assault charge for hitting a senior citizen.

"This has to stop, this has to stop," he said. "It could have been much worse of course."



Giuliani was at the ShopRite handing out flyers and taking pictures with people supporting his son, Andrew Giuliani's run for governor. His son was not at the store and was campaigning elsewhere.

Andrew Giuliani released a statement saying,

"Innocent people are attacked in today's New York all of the time. This particular incident hit very close to home. The assault on my father, America's Mayor, was over politics. We will not be intimidated by left-wing attacks. As governor, I will stand up for law and order so that New Yorkers feel safe again. This message has resonated with voters throughout my campaign, leading up to Tuesday's primary."

Andrew Giulian planned to hold a 7:30 p.m. rally on Tuesday at the store where his father got slapped.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkassaultattackstate politicssupermarketwashington politicspoliticsrudy giuliani
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RUDY GIULIANI
Giuliani expected to 'cooperate fully' with Jan. 6 committee: report
What we know about the investigation into Rudy Giuliani
FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment
Rudy Giuliani sued for more than $1B by Dominion Voting
TOP STORIES
3 shot in Lakeview East after Pride festivities
River North shooting leaves 2 wounded
25 shot, 5 killed, including baby, in Chicago weekend violence
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
SCOTUS sides with football coach who wanted to pray on the field
ESPN 1000 remembers Vaughn McClure, Jeff Dickerson with fundraiser
'Full House' star shoved by police during Roe protest, video shows
Show More
Fox News analyst says brother killed in Morgan Park shooting
Chicago Weather: Sunny Monday
At least 730 flights canceled across US on Sunday
ABC7 says farewell to Stacey Baca after 20 years
At least 6 injured after struck by vehicle on Northwest Side: CFD
More TOP STORIES News